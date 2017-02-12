Former Raider, Dolphin Quentin Moses Killed in House Fire

A house fire in Georgia killed three people on Sunday morning, including former Miami Dolphins linebacker Quentin Moses, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Firefighters in Monroe, Ga., arrived to a house already engulfed in flame. Andria Godard, 31, and her daughter, Jasmine, 10, were found dead inside the home. Moses was found unresponsive in the home, and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Moses starred at Georgia before being drafted by Oakland in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft. The Raiders cut him before he ever played in a game, and he was briefly a member of the Arizona Cardinals before landing in Miami, where he played until 2010. He had 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his career.

Moses was an assistant coach at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Ga.