Former Syracuse Player Fab Melo Dead at 26

Former Syracuse Orange star and Boston Celtic Fab Melo died in his native Brazil at age 26. The cause of death is unknown. Per reports, he died at home with no signs of violence.

Melo was Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 2012. He was at the center of an academic scandal that led to NCAA sanctions for Syracuse. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim gave the following comment to ESPN.

“We don’t know the cause yet. It’s so hard right now, so hard to believe. It’s a sad, sad day. He was a really good kid, and it’s not fair that he will be defined by one thing: a 10-page paper,” a shaken Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim told ESPN. “He worked his tail off to become a really good player and was a nice kid.”

The Boston Celtics selected Melo in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft. He appeared in six games before being sent down to the D-league. He was playing professionally in Brazil.