Giannis Antetokounmpo Basically Dunked From The Free Throw Line

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is 6’11” and long. Here he is dunking from basically the free throw line during a game. He needed one dribble to get to the rim from half court. That’s impressive.

