Not the first time someone was named Brady, wore #12, and tied a game in a big spot… pic.twitter.com/minX7kFUGb — NBCSN (@NBCSN) February 12, 2017

Burnley made Robbie Brady a club-record $16 million signing over the January transfer window. He paid dividends during his home debut, beating Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtrois with this beautiful free kick.

So, for a moment at least, Brady 12 > Thibaut.