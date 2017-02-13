Roundup: KKK Imperial Wizard Shot to Death, Orange Alligator in South Carolina & Adele Disaster at the Grammys

Demi Lovato at the Grammys … this orange alligator found in South Carolina was likely stained by rust or clay … “Woman sues Popeyes after finding flesh-eating screwworms” … bigger question about this nixed wedding: $325K? Really? … “Aryan Brotherhood get life in prison in North Texas meth conspiracy” … ESPN’s Jalen Rose will star in an ABC comedy … “Spike TV to Become Paramount Network in Viacom Rebranding” … sexual assault suspect has been telling women he was on ‘Family Ties’ – and he went so far as to copy the actor’s tattoos … “Plane engine catches fire just before takeoff at JFK” … a truck driver’s 18-wheeler was blown off a bridge, and he died … “KKK ‘Imperial Wizard’ Found Dead on a Missouri Riverbank” … woman falls 30-feet to her death trying to save her twin sister’s hat in NYC … “US-born NASA scientist was detained at the border until he unlocked his phone” …

Oklahoma City fans owed Kevin Durant an applause Saturday. Also, I talked Charles Oakley with ESPN’s Mike Wise and some Warriors concerns with Anthony Slater of the Mercury News. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-hour Radio Show]

Awesome story about a CYO basketball team that would rather end the season than kick the girls off the team. [NJ.com]

Mychal Kendricks, the talented Eagles linebacker, is reportedly on the trading block. [Philly Voice]

This Michigan State sexual assault situation certainly bears watching. [AP]

Last week was not a good one for Disney – because ESPN’s income declined again. [Outkick the Coverage]

This gentleman was not happy with me calling Boogie Cousins “unhinged” and “deranged” last week. [Medium]

I’m not a WWE fan, but this is compelling ready on Chyna, and her final days on planet earth. [Vice]

Great piece on Harry Giles, but his story is sad: In the summer of 2015, he looked like he had a dominant future in basketball, and was the favorite to be the #1 pick in 2017. Two knee surgeries later … should he stay in school? [Bleacher Report]

Buddy Hield hit DeMarcus Cousins below the belt and got ejected.

Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue is coming out soon.

Adele shows Mariah Carey how to handle a live performance when things don’t go well.