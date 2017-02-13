Basketball Tries to Remain Neutral, Is Instead Forced to Decide Winner in Virginia - Virginia Tech Game

Virginia Tech upset mighty 12th-ranked Virginia in Blacksburg on Sunday in double overtime. After the win, students stormed the court because the last time the two teams met on February 1st, Virginia won by 23. Before that you’d have to go all the way back to 2016 to see the Hokies beat the Cavaliers. Anyway, during the 1st overtime a Virginia layup bounced in and out before settling on the back of the rim for a jump ball.