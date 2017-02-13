Basketball Tries to Remain Neutral, Is Instead Forced to Decide Winner in Virginia - Virginia Tech Game

Virginia Tech upset mighty 12th-ranked Virginia in Blacksburg on Sunday in double overtime. After the win, students stormed the court because the last time the two teams met on February 1st, Virginia won by 23. Before that you’d have to go all the way back to 2016 to see the Hokies beat the Cavaliers. Anyway, during the 1st overtime a Virginia layup bounced in and out before settling on the back of the rim for a jump ball.
Latest Leads
33m
1hr
2hr
VIDEO: Buddy Hield Ejected After Egregious Nut Shot on DeMarcus Cousins
Two shots and the ball.
2hr
Derek Jeter Had Sex
Congratulations to Hannah Jeter on getting a byline.
3hr
3hr
Bill Snyder Has Cancer, Plans To Continue Coaching
Snyder turned 77 in October.
4hr
VIDEO: Gustav Nyquist Nearly Took Out Jared Spurgeon's Eye With a High Stick
Gustav Nyquist of the Detroit Red Wings is about to get a fairly long suspension. During the 1st period of a game against the Minnesota Wild (…)
Comments