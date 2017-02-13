Bill Simmons Announces Andre The Giant Doc, His New Project With HBO

Bill Simmons, the founder and CEO of The Ringer, announced his next HBO project after his show Any Given Wednesday was canceled midseason.

So happy to team up with @hbo and @wwe and Jason Hehir to make my dream sports documentary project – ANDRE THE GIANT. It's happening. pic.twitter.com/VCGmo3iHOz — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 13, 2017

The former Grantland editor-in-chief also helped conceive the idea of ESPN’s 30 for 30 mini-documentary series. He remained an executive producer until he left the worldwide leader in 2015.

Here’s what Simmons said about the project (via Hollywood Reporter):

“Going back to 2007 and 2008 when I was creating and developing 30 for 30 for ESPN, Andre’s story rode the top of every single sports documentary wish list I ever made. We always hear about unicorns these days – Andre was the ultimate unicorn. He’s a true legend. Everyone who ever crossed paths with him has an Andre story – and usually four or five. I’m delighted to join forces with Jason Hehir and WWE so we can capture Andre’s amazing story once and for all.”

This rumor has been in the works since Simmons and ESPN parted ways in 2015, though some originally predicted Jonathan Hock would direct it.

Again: Talked to Jon Hock today of @HockFilms: He has not talked to HBO or Bill Simmons about any Andre The Giant project. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) November 6, 2015

Hehir directed four of the 30 for 30 projects with ESPN, including The ’85 Bears (2016), Down in the Valley (2015), Bernie and Ernie (2013) and The Fab Five (2011).

Simmons has called this his “dream documentary project” and it will be fascinating to see the work he produces about Andre The Giant — the “ultimate unicorn” of sports, entertainment and even comedy.