Bill Snyder Has Cancer, Plans To Continue Coaching

The Wichita Eagle reported over the weekend that Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder was receiving treatments at a Kansas City hospital. Snyder in a statement today revealed the reported treatments are for throat cancer.

Bill Snyder statement on his health. Per doctors, his prognosis is excellent. pic.twitter.com/KSweNnIl5P — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 13, 2017

Snyder, who turned 77 in October, plans to continue coaching through the treatment process. His medical teams have projected a “positive outcome.”

Snyder has 202 wins over 25 seasons as Kansas State head coach. He has led the Wildcats to nine double-digit win seasons and been named conference coach of the year seven times.