Bill Snyder Has Cancer, Plans To Continue Coaching

Dec 28, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder on the sideline during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at NRG Stadium.

The Wichita Eagle reported over the weekend that Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder was receiving treatments at a Kansas City hospital. Snyder in a statement today revealed the reported treatments are for throat cancer.

Snyder, who turned 77 in October, plans to continue coaching through the treatment process. His medical teams have projected a “positive outcome.”

Snyder has 202 wins over 25 seasons as Kansas State head coach. He has led the Wildcats to nine double-digit win seasons and been named conference coach of the year seven times.

