Jerry Sandusky's Son Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Child

Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of former Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky, has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child according to WKBN. According to the report the 41-year old has been charged with “statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; photographing, video graphing, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts; and unlawful contact with a minor.”

In the wake of the Penn State scandal, one of Sandusky’s adopted children, Matt, accused Jerry Sandusky of abuse, but had his credibility questioned by Dottie Sandusky.

Jerry Sandusky is currently serving 30-to-60 years in prison.