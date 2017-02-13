NCAAF USA Today Sports

BELLEFONTE, PA - AUGUST 12: Jerry Sandusky enters the Centre County Courthouse to appeal his child sex abuse conviction on August 12, 2016 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. Sandusky was facing a prison sentence for his conviction in June, 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, including while he was the defensive coordinator for the Penn State college football team.

Jerry Sandusky's Son Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Child

Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of former Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky, has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child according to WKBN.  According to the report the 41-year old has been charged with “statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; photographing, video graphing, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts; and unlawful contact with a minor.”

In the wake of the Penn State scandal, one of Sandusky’s adopted children, Matt, accused Jerry Sandusky of abuse, but had his credibility questioned by Dottie Sandusky.

Jerry Sandusky is currently serving 30-to-60 years in prison.

