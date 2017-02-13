John Daly Threw His Putter into a Lake During Champions Tour Event, Walked Straight Off the Course

We’ve seen John Daly lose his cool on the golf course many times before. He famously threw his club into Lake Michigan during the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

Fast forward to Sunday at the Allianz Championship in Boca Raton, Florida and Daly’s second Champions Tour event of the season and it happened again.

Dan Hauser of Links Magazine writes:

Starting his round several hours before the leaders, Daly was struggling with some back issues and not playing great golf. After back-to-back bogeys at 6 and 7, Daly decided he had had enough, withdrawing and citing a problem with his Sciatic Nerve. Before he left the course though, he left Broken Sound and the fans a little present to remember him by. Visibly frustrated, Daly threw his putter into the lake behind the 7th green, adding one more to the list of blowups and club tosses in his long career. Daly immediately left the course without speaking, so nobody knows the motivation behind the putter toss.

Here's the top of the Super Stroke grip on Daly's putter sticking out of the lake in back of 7. pic.twitter.com/lT4FOcSXWT — Dan Hauser (@DanHauserGolf) February 12, 2017

Such is life as Big John. Daly has battled his temper, and many other demons, for as long as he’s been playing golf. His foray into the Champions Tour hasn’t been as successful as he’s hoped, obviously, but at least he’s still out there drawing a crowd.

In 17 events on the Champions Tour, Daly has six top 25 finishes, has made 12 cuts, missed two, and has withdrawn only twice.