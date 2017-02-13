LeSean McCoy Did Not Like Pro Football Focus Evaluation, Called Them "a Bunch of Nerds"

LeSean McCoy did not make the Pro Football Focus Top 101 for his play last year. In a separate article, they detailed why some big names did not make the list. Here’s what they said on McCoy’s omission:

LeSean McCoy ended the season with 1,267 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, while also adding 356 receiving yards and another touchdown. He had without a doubt an excellent season, but fell short of the 101 list by a narrow margin. The single biggest thing that kept McCoy out was his performance as a blocker. This may seem like an insignificant thing for a running back, but in today’s league, backs need to be able to pass block, or their quarterbacks are in trouble. That’s why rookie runners often don’t see the field in passing situations, and it’s why complete backs are still such a valuable commodity — they can be trusted to keep their QBs upright.

PFF went on to say that McCoy had the worst pass-blocking grade among running backs in the entire league last year.

That must have made its way to McCoy’s attention, because he went the nerd route today:

@PFF u guys suck … a bunch of nerds who never played a lick of football in your whole life. — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) February 13, 2017

No word on whether McCoy then successfully blocked @PFF on Twitter.