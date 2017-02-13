Man Who Joined Miami Huddle Allegedly Threatened to Kill Everyone in Arena

The man who trespassed onto the court during Saturday’s Miami-Louisville game threatened to kill everyone in the arena and kicked out the back window of a police car, according to arrest citations.

UofL fan (white hat) ran behind media row, flipped through the cheerleaders and ran into Miami's huddle. He got arrested mid-court pic.twitter.com/6rLbSQ3XFD — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) February 11, 2017

Video of fan being removed from court pic.twitter.com/Rnb6YyeUzB — Lou Sports Network (@CardsRadio) February 11, 2017

On his birthday of all days!

Nolan Randall Bolton, of Louisville, was escorted out of the KFC Yum! Center by Louisville Metro Police after he ran into a Ladybird dancer and entered Miami’s huddle during the first half of the University of Louisville-Miami basketball game. A police spokeswoman said he had been previously warned not to go on the court. According to arrest citations, Bolton caused “great alarm to the scene,” before fleeing from security and kicking the U of L cheerleader. He then threatened to kill everyone at KFC Yum! Center.

Bolton is facing five misdemeanor charges stemming from the incident. Both teams downplayed the court intrusion after the game.

“There was a little bit of a commotion in our huddle,” coach Jim Larranaga said, “and I glanced up and there was someone, I believe in red, and we don’t normally wear red. I had asked the coach and they just said it was some fan.” .. “I don’t know what he said to our huddle, but we kind of laughed about it and then refocused on what coach was saying,” Miami forward Kamari Murphy said. “I think security did a good job with him. He didn’t really bother us too much.”

Considering Bolton’s alleged language, it sounds as if a more serious fracas could have broken out. Harebrained field- and court-stormings are all fun and games until everyone in the arena’s life is threatened.

[Courier-Journal]