Michael Jordan And Adam Silver May Attempt To Settle Charles Oakley, James Dolan Feud

Charles Oakley and James Dolan’s feud has apparently lasted long enough for the NBA and now the league is ready to bring in some heavy hitters to help work things out. According to the New York Daily News, the NBA is considering having commissioner Adam Silver and Michael Jordan step in to mediate the dispute and try to reconcile the parties.

The battle between Dolan and the New York Knicks and Oakley is not good for anyone, and it appears the optics of it have finally gotten to the league. Silver can’t like what he’s been seeing and hearing from this dispute and it’s obvious why he wants to nip it in the bud. The feud has distracted from what’s happening on the court in the NBA right now and has turned off a lot of fans in the league’s biggest market.

Jordan is a close friend of Oakley’s and his former teammate with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. If anyone could get Oakley to sit down with Dolan it’s Jordan, though from the outside looking in it doesn’t seem like Oakley is the problem in this relationship.