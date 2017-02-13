NHL Referee Wes McCauley Announces Penalty With Great Enthusiasm

Andrew Shaw and Torey Krug dropped their gloves less than a minute into Sunday’s game between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins. It was one of those extremely important old school unwritten rules of the sport hockey fights that had nothing to do with the actual game. The fight was unimpressive, but what happened after the fight was notable.

Referee Wes McCauley announced the penalties to the crowd and put some umph into the call. It’s hard to tell if he was really fired up by the early action or just really mad he had to talk on the microphone so early in his shift.

Either way, this is the exact opposite of the music of Five for Fighting.