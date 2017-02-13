Overly Aggressive Hand Slap After Missed Sixers Free-Throw About As Low As It Gets

Richaun Holmes high-fived Dario Saric all the way back to Croatia 😳🤚🏿 pic.twitter.com/atMBuMPpNR — Mike Goldfarb (@MikeGoldFool) February 14, 2017

Hand slaps after made free throws are now a habit in the NBA. Hand slaps after missed free throws are also now, unfortunately, par for the course. And, you know, they are fine and harmless. I could channel my best Andy Rooney and point out how ridiculous they are, but I won’t. What I will suggest, however, is that hurting a teammate with an overly aggressive hand slap after a bricked attempt from the charity stripe — as Philadelphia’s Richaun Holmes did to Dario Saric tonight –is a very bad idea.

This belongs on every blooper reel until the end of time.