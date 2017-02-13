Robert Kraft Addresses Patriots Players Skipping White House Visit

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has finally addressed the fact that six of his players have publicly announced that they won’t be attending when the team celebrates its Super Bowl LI with a visit to the White House. Kraft, who is friends with President Donald Trump, addressed the absences during an appearance on Monday’s Today Show.

Here’s what he had to say:

WATCH “Has your relationship with Donald Trump in any way restrained your relationship with some of your players?” @MLauer asks #RobertKraft pic.twitter.com/COcCuWlJm7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 13, 2017

Kraft appears to be dismissing the issue. Yes, some of the players will drop out because of prior commitments, but several have already claimed they won’t go because of Trump. That is a far bigger issue than a guy skipping out because of a family issue or because he already went when he played college ball.

The real question is whether or not this will become a persistent issue that dogs the Patriots for the next few months and even into next season. Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Kraft have relationships with Trump and that will continue to be widely publicized.