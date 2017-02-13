NFL USA Today Sports

Robert Kraft Addresses Patriots Players Skipping White House Visit

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Team owner of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has finally addressed the fact that six of his players have publicly announced that they won’t be attending when the team celebrates its Super Bowl LI with a visit to the White House. Kraft, who is friends with President Donald Trump, addressed the absences during an appearance on Monday’s Today Show.

Here’s what he had to say:

Kraft appears to be dismissing the issue. Yes, some of the players will drop out because of prior commitments, but several have already claimed they won’t go because of Trump. That is a far bigger issue than a guy skipping out because of a family issue or because he already went when he played college ball.

The real question is whether or not this will become a persistent issue that dogs the Patriots for the next few months and even into next season. Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Kraft have relationships with Trump and that will continue to be widely publicized.

