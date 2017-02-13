VIDEO: Buddy Hield Ejected After Egregious Nut Shot on DeMarcus Cousins

New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield was charged with a flagrant-2 foul and ejected after smacking Sacramento Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins in the groin during Sunday night’s game. Hield was trying to fight through a screen when he showcased his nifty little scoop-and-grab move. It was not subtle.

After the game, Hield said the mere fact that Cousins didn’t fight him was evidence of the accidental nature of the play. Cousins had to keep his cool because he’s already accumulated a league-leading 19 technicals.

Not being able to retaliate after sustaining a blow to the groin is a tough situation to be in. Would that it never happens to you.