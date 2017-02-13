VIDEO: Charissa Thompson and Peter Schrager Really Enjoyed Lady Gaga Performance

Better than anything we’ll see on the #GRAMMYs tonight.@CharissaT & @PSchrags own this @ladygaga performance. pic.twitter.com/jgw6jwYRe3
— pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) February 13, 2017
Lady Gaga performed to rave reviews at halftime of the Super Bowl. Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson and Peter Schrager were on the field at halftime during it. This happened.
There are two enduring lessons here. First, always assume someone is behind you with a camera phone. Second, invite Charissa Thompson to your wedding.
Full Disclosure: Peter Schrager has more rhythm than I do.
