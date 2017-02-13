USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Charissa Thompson and Peter Schrager Really Enjoyed Lady Gaga Performance

screen-shot-2017-02-13-at-11-46-00-am

VIDEO: Charissa Thompson and Peter Schrager Really Enjoyed Lady Gaga Performance

Music

VIDEO: Charissa Thompson and Peter Schrager Really Enjoyed Lady Gaga Performance

Lady Gaga performed to rave reviews at halftime of the Super Bowl. Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson and Peter Schrager were on the field at halftime during it. This happened.

There are two enduring lessons here. First, always assume someone is behind you with a camera phone. Second, invite Charissa Thompson to your wedding.

Full Disclosure: Peter Schrager has more rhythm than I do.

 

, , , , , Music

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home