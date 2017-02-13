VIDEO: John Wall's Between-the-Legs Pass Was Simply Marvelous

John Wall (15p, 10a) dishes a between-the-legs dime for the SLAM! 👀 pic.twitter.com/4DAg2AZbns — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 14, 2017

The Washington Wizards are trouncing the Oklahoma City Thunder. John Wall is widening the deep scoreboard gulf with one eye on style. His between-the-legs pass to a streaking Otto Porter was a solid warmup for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game and some cheeky nutmeg action for our friends across the pond to enjoy.