VIDEO: John Wall's Between-the-Legs Pass Was Simply Marvelous

The Washington Wizards are trouncing the Oklahoma City Thunder. John Wall is widening the deep scoreboard gulf with one eye on style. His between-the-legs pass to a streaking Otto Porter was a solid warmup for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game and some cheeky nutmeg action for our friends across the pond to enjoy.
Latest Leads
1hr
2hr
James Dolan-Charles Oakley Peace Summit Included Michael Jordan, Was Heavy on Apologies
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver today tried to broker peace between New York Knicks owner James Dolan and Charles Oakley during an in-person (…)
4hr
Michael Jordan And Adam Silver May Attempt To Settle Charles Oakley, James Dolan Feud
Jordan and Silver could mediate a peace between Oakley, Dolan.
5hr
Lavonte David underperformed in 2016 and The Schmo told him
5th Year NFL Linebacker Lavonte David failed to garner over 100 tackles for the first time in his NFL career and The Schmo let him (…)
5hr
Robert Kraft Addresses Patriots Players Skipping White House Visit
Robert Kraft is downplaying his players skipping a White House visit.
6hr
7hr
NHL Referee Wes McCauley Announces Penalty With Great Enthusiasm
The game started with a fight.
8hr
Jerry Sandusky's Son Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Child
The cycle of abuse.
8hr
Bill Simmons Announces Andre The Giant Doc, His New Project With HBO
Big news from Simmons.
Comments