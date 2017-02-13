NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: John Wall's Between-the-Legs Pass Was Simply Marvelous

usatsi_9876127_153192880_lowres

VIDEO: John Wall's Between-the-Legs Pass Was Simply Marvelous

NBA

VIDEO: John Wall's Between-the-Legs Pass Was Simply Marvelous

The Washington Wizards are trouncing the Oklahoma City Thunder. John Wall is widening the deep scoreboard gulf with one eye on style. His between-the-legs pass to a streaking Otto Porter was a solid warmup for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game and some cheeky nutmeg action for our friends across the pond to enjoy.

, , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home