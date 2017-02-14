NFL USA Today Sports

Aldon Smith, a Month Short of Possible Reinstatement, Part of Domestic Incident Investigation

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Outside linebacker Aldon Smith #99 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum on November 15, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Aldon Smith is being investigated for an unspecified “domestic incident” according to TMZ. Police reportedly responded to a call at Smith’s home in San Francisco on early Saturday morning. Smith is cooperating with police according to ESPN.

Smith, a member of the Oakland Raiders, was suspended for the 2016 season for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. He checked into rehab last summer. In August 2015 he was arrested for a hit & run, DUI and vandalism shortly after he and Colin Kaepernick reportedly fought over a woman. In 2014 he was suspended 9 games by the NFL. In 2012, he was the NFC Defensive Player of the Year and he and Kaepernick helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Smith, 27, is up for reinstatement by the NFL next month.

