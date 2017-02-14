NFL USA Today Sports

Danny Amendola is a Fashion Model Now

Danny Amendola is enjoying the fruits of being a Super Bowl champion. Amendola walked the runway for Phillip Phein at New York Fashion Week on Monday night in front of a star-studded audience that included a Madonna, a Trump, and a Kardashian. Amendola sported black pants, a black sweater and a black jacket, and sported bunch of studs in his ear because now the Patriots are the bad guys. Or it’s fashion, who cares?

Amendola’s girlfriend, Olivia Culpo (reported Tim Tebow ex) was there in the front row with the Hilton sisters. One of Amendola’s “co-workers” for the evening was the “hot mugshot guy.” Former celebrity football player Victor Cruz was also in attendance.

