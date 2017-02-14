Danny Amendola is a Fashion Model Now

Danny Amendola is enjoying the fruits of being a Super Bowl champion. Amendola walked the runway for Phillip Phein at New York Fashion Week on Monday night in front of a star-studded audience that included a Madonna, a Trump, and a Kardashian. Amendola sported black pants, a black sweater and a black jacket, and sported bunch of studs in his ear because now the Patriots are the bad guys. Or it’s fashion, who cares?

Danny Amendola #LetsMakeNYFWgreatAgain – #NeighborHoodKingsNEWYORK A post shared by Philipp Plein (@philippplein78) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:47am PST

Amendola’s girlfriend, Olivia Culpo (reported Tim Tebow ex) was there in the front row with the Hilton sisters. One of Amendola’s “co-workers” for the evening was the “hot mugshot guy.” Former celebrity football player Victor Cruz was also in attendance.