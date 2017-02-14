Genesis Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Eight of the Top 10 Golfers are in the Field

The Genesis Open, formerly the Northern Trust Open, benefiting Tiger Woods’ foundation starts on Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Notably absent this week is Woods, who withdrew from the event citing orders from his doctor to take more time to rest his back after suffering back spasms during the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
Even though Woods won’t be playing this week, the field still features a cast of winners from this season and is packed with top golfers. Jordan Spieth, who is coming off of a win at Pebble Beach last week, is in the field along with his buddy Justin Thomas who has already won three times this season. Also in the field is Jason Day (1), Dustin Johnson (3), Hideki Matsuyama (5), Adam Scott (7), Sergio Garcia (9), Patrick Reed (10), as well as Phil Mickelson, defending champion Bubba Watson, and European Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters.
There’s not shortage of star-power this week and there won’t be any celebrities clogging up the coverage so hopefully that improves.
|
Genesis Open Odds via BookMaker.eu
|Jordan Spieth
|+725
|Dustin Johnson
|+825
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1000
|Jason Day
|+1400
|Sergio Garcia
|+2300
|Adam Scott
|+2500
|Justin Thomas
|+2450
|Justin Rose
|+2900
|Bubba Watson
|+4000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+4000
|Phil Mickelson
|+4200
|Patrick Reed
|+4800
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
Notable Tee Times (Pacific)
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|6:50 AM
|10
|Johnson Wagner
|Mark Hubbard
|Thomas Pieters
|7:01 AM
|1
|Camilo Villegas
|Scott Brown
|Marc Leishman
|7:22 AM
|1
|James Hahn
|J.B. Holmes
|Matt Kuchar
|7:22 AM
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|Jim Furyk
|Phil Mickelson
|7:32 AM
|10
|Dustin Johnson
|Adam Scott
|Justin Rose
|7:43 AM
|10
|Pat Perez
|Jimmy Walker
|Paul Casey
|7:53 AM
|10
|Branden Grace
|Brandt Snedeker
|Charles Howell III
|8:04 AM
|1
|Hudson Swafford
|Patrick Reed
|J.J. Henry
|8:04 AM
|10
|Aaron Baddeley
|Ernie Els
|Kevin Na
|8:25 AM
|1
|Kevin Streelman
|Jamie Lovemark
|Adam Hadwin
|11:51 AM
|1
|Troy Merritt
|Ben Martin
|Keegan Bradley
|11:51 AM
|10
|Tony Finau
|Graeme McDowell
|Matt Every
|12:12 PM
|1
|Jordan Spieth
|Bubba Watson
|Bill Haas
|12:12 PM
|10
|Scott Piercy
|Danny Lee
|Hunter Mahan
|12:23 PM
|1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Justin Thomas
|Jason Day
|12:23 PM
|10
|Jim Herman
|Favian Gomez
|Brooks Koepka
|1:05 PM
|10
|Kelly Kraft
|Wesley Bryan
|Sahith Theegala
|1:15 PM
|10
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Jinho Choi
|Rich Berberian, Jr.
My Pick
It would be silly to pick someone who isn’t in the top 10 in the world this week so I’m going to avoid doing that this week by picking Justin Thomas. Yes, I’m picking a guy who has won three times this season and swept the Hawaii swing. Thomas’ last outing was at the Phoenix Open where he failed to make the cut, but don’t let that fool you into thinking his run is over. After sweeping Hawaii, Thomas took two weeks off heading into the Phoenix Open and did not play last week at Pebble. Feels like it’s time for him to win his fourth event of the season.
If not Thomas, don’t look past Mr. Jordan “Boring Golf” Spieth. Spieth did what he needed to do on Sunday at Pebble in order to hold off the pack. He didn’t try to go out and blow the field away, he just played a prevent defense.
—
There are 21 players ranked in the top 35 in the field this week. Hopefully the golf is as good as this field.
