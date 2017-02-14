Genesis Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Eight of the Top 10 Golfers are in the Field

The Genesis Open, formerly the Northern Trust Open, benefiting Tiger Woods’ foundation starts on Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Notably absent this week is Woods, who withdrew from the event citing orders from his doctor to take more time to rest his back after suffering back spasms during the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Even though Woods won’t be playing this week, the field still features a cast of winners from this season and is packed with top golfers. Jordan Spieth, who is coming off of a win at Pebble Beach last week, is in the field along with his buddy Justin Thomas who has already won three times this season. Also in the field is Jason Day (1), Dustin Johnson (3), Hideki Matsuyama (5), Adam Scott (7), Sergio Garcia (9), Patrick Reed (10), as well as Phil Mickelson, defending champion Bubba Watson, and European Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters.

There’s not shortage of star-power this week and there won’t be any celebrities clogging up the coverage so hopefully that improves.

Odds provided by BookMaker.eu

Genesis Open Odds via BookMaker.eu Jordan Spieth +725 Dustin Johnson +825 Hideki Matsuyama +1000 Jason Day +1400 Sergio Garcia +2300 Adam Scott +2500 Justin Thomas +2450 Justin Rose +2900 Bubba Watson +4000 Brandt Snedeker +4000 Phil Mickelson +4200 Patrick Reed +4800

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times (Pacific)

Time Tee Players 6:50 AM 10 Johnson Wagner Mark Hubbard Thomas Pieters 7:01 AM 1 Camilo Villegas Scott Brown Marc Leishman 7:22 AM 1 James Hahn J.B. Holmes Matt Kuchar 7:22 AM 10 Sergio Garcia Jim Furyk Phil Mickelson 7:32 AM 10 Dustin Johnson Adam Scott Justin Rose 7:43 AM 10 Pat Perez Jimmy Walker Paul Casey 7:53 AM 10 Branden Grace Brandt Snedeker Charles Howell III 8:04 AM 1 Hudson Swafford Patrick Reed J.J. Henry 8:04 AM 10 Aaron Baddeley Ernie Els Kevin Na 8:25 AM 1 Kevin Streelman Jamie Lovemark Adam Hadwin 11:51 AM 1 Troy Merritt Ben Martin Keegan Bradley 11:51 AM 10 Tony Finau Graeme McDowell Matt Every 12:12 PM 1 Jordan Spieth Bubba Watson Bill Haas 12:12 PM 10 Scott Piercy Danny Lee Hunter Mahan 12:23 PM 1 Hideki Matsuyama Justin Thomas Jason Day 12:23 PM 10 Jim Herman Favian Gomez Brooks Koepka 1:05 PM 10 Kelly Kraft Wesley Bryan Sahith Theegala 1:15 PM 10 Bryson DeChambeau Jinho Choi Rich Berberian, Jr.

My Pick

It would be silly to pick someone who isn’t in the top 10 in the world this week so I’m going to avoid doing that this week by picking Justin Thomas. Yes, I’m picking a guy who has won three times this season and swept the Hawaii swing. Thomas’ last outing was at the Phoenix Open where he failed to make the cut, but don’t let that fool you into thinking his run is over. After sweeping Hawaii, Thomas took two weeks off heading into the Phoenix Open and did not play last week at Pebble. Feels like it’s time for him to win his fourth event of the season.

If not Thomas, don’t look past Mr. Jordan “Boring Golf” Spieth. Spieth did what he needed to do on Sunday at Pebble in order to hold off the pack. He didn’t try to go out and blow the field away, he just played a prevent defense.

There are 21 players ranked in the top 35 in the field this week. Hopefully the golf is as good as this field.