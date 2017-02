OK, let’s just get this out of the way right quick: Stephen A. Smith was on the basketball team at Winston-Salem State once upon a time, so in his day he was probably better at basketball than me and practically everybody reading this right now.

But Smith is also 49 years old, and if you don’t keep limber and keep your stoke sharp, things like this can happen.

Harden later said he had a good time shooting with Smith and that the “vibes” were “good.”