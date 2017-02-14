Joel Embiid And Olivia Pierson Are Apparently Dating
By: Ryan Phillips | 53 minutes ago
Joel Embiid has been making headlines all season on and off the court, and now the Philadelphia 76ers star has done it again. It appears Embiid is dating Olivia Pierson one of the “stars” of the E! show WAGS. Pierson was most recently linked to Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis. It looks like she’s going all-in on Embiid now though.
Pierson posted the following picture to her 1.5 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday:
Sorry ladies, it appears Embiid is locked in with a girlfriend this Valentine’s Day. We’re just wondering how this will impact the meniscus tear in his knee.
Jacksonville Jaguars, Joel Embiid, Marcedes Lewis, Olivia Pierson, Philadelphia 76ers, NBA
