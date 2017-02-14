NBA USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid And Olivia Pierson Are Apparently Dating

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 6: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after fouling out of the game against the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter at TD Garden on January 6, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the 76ers 110-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NBA

Joel Embiid has been making headlines all season on and off the court, and now the Philadelphia 76ers star has done it again. It appears Embiid is dating Olivia Pierson one of the “stars” of the E! show WAGS. Pierson was most recently linked to Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis. It looks like she’s going all-in on Embiid now though.

Pierson posted the following picture to her 1.5 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday:

Sorry ladies, it appears Embiid is locked in with a girlfriend this Valentine’s Day. We’re just wondering how this will impact the meniscus tear in his knee.

