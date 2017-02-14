USA Today Sports

Lebron James' No-Look Bounce Pass Through Andrew Wiggins' Legs Had Him Looking Like Krusty the Krab

Look at poor Andrew Wiggins as he realizes, a beat too late, that Lebron James has indeed had the audacity to do what he just did.

There he is.

wigginspass

Where have I seen this face before?

