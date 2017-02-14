Nikola Jokic's Destruction Tour Continues With Triple-Double in Nuggets Blowout Win Over Warriors

Nikola Jokic had 17 points (7/13 FG), 21 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in a Nuggets win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The Nuggets scored 132 points, won by 22, and tied an NBA record with 24 made 3-pointers.

Jokic didn’t make or take any 3’s during the game despite the fact that he had made 8 of 15 3-pointers this month. Instead, he did as he does and distributed the ball and controlled the boards. The Warriors managed just 6 more rebounds as a team than Jokic did in 36 minutes.

Here’s a @bball_ref search for players since 84 with 17-20-12 on > 50% from the field as Jokic did tonight. https://t.co/4HxCwbc96E—

Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) February 14, 2017

Jokic has been a monster in 2017. He’s averaged 22.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 18 games. The Nuggets were just starting a 5-game losing streak and were 14-23 after a loss to the Thunder on January 7th. Since then they’ve gone 11-7 and climbed from 10th in the West into the 8-seed. Denver currently has the 4th-highest scoring offense – for the entire season – in the NBA behind Golden State, Houston, and Cleveland.

Last Friday Jokic hung 40 points on Kristaps Porzingis in Madison Square Garden. On Wednesday, the Nuggets face Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves. That should be pretty fun. Unless you’re Karl-Anthony Towns.