Zion Williamson is one of the top-rated high school juniors in the country. The 6-foot-6 swingman is a monster down low and may not be done growing. Any program in the country would be lucky to have him perform his 360 windmill dunks on their campus come 2018.

The best part of this high-flying jam was Williamson putting on the brakes to line it up. He knew the poor defender hustling back was powerless to do anything but get a better view.