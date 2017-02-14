Royals Pitcher Brian Flynn Out Eight Weeks After Falling Through Barn Roof

We’re just one day into spring training and we’ve already got our first ridiculous injury story. Kansas City Royals pitcher Brian Flynn will miss about eight weeks after he fell through the roof of a barn.

The 26-year-old lefty was working on the roof of his barn at home in McAlester, Oklahoma the day before he left for spring training. During the work, he crashed through the roof, taking a hard fall. He broke a rib and sustained three non-displaced fractures in his vertebrae. I don’t care what was wrong with his roof, it wasn’t worth that.

Flynn obviously did not take part in the Royals first official workout on Tuesday but he is at the team’s facility and was in the clubhouse.

The Wichita State product spent 36 games with the Royals last year, posting a 1-2 record with a 2.60 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. Flynn was expected to earn a key spot in Kansas City’s bullpen this season.

Here’s hoping he recovers quickly and hires someone else to fix what is surely an even bigger problem with his roof now.