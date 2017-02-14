Roundup: Rave Reviews for Guardians of the Galaxy 2 & Why the Texans Are the Best Fit for Tony Romo

Emily Di Donato, an SI Swimsuit model … guess this means Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is going to be amazing? … “Cannibalism: Not That Weird” … this is a good and surprising breakdown of the audience for TV shows like Black-ish, Pitch, Empire and others … not a Lena Dunham fan, but this talk with Judd Apatow is a good one … Jessica Alba goes on vacation, photographers follow … over the weekend it appeared Josh Elliott was moving on up at CBS, but then he got fired Monday … mystery illness has killed two students at Santa Monica high school … media grappling with White House Correspondents dinner question … Mar-a-Lago is the new “Winter White House” … didn’t know #GrammysSoWhite was a thing, but this piece on race and awards shows is interesting …

Tim Tebow continues to do really nice things for children with special needs. [Orlando Sentinel]

A ton of great nerdy inside football stuff here from Tom Brady and Peter King. [MMQB]

Great piece on the smart Steve Young, who cares way more about his private equity business than being an NFL analyst. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. [Bloomberg]

Tony Romo’s best fit? The Houston Texans. Here’s why: [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-hour Radio Show]

The Warriors ran into a hot 3-point shooting Nuggets team – Denver made 24 three-pointers, tying an NBA record – and were blown out, 132-110. [Denver Post]

The Raiders seem to be pressing on with Las Vegas, even though the stadium financing has suddenly vanished. [CSN Bay Area]

The Giants dumped Victor Cruz and Rashad Jennings, and they needed to do so to create cap room. [North Jersey.com]

If twitter existed in 1993, here’s what Joe Kane – the QB from “The Program” might have tweeted. [Professionally Unemployed]

Mark Cuban was asked if all his Donald Trump bashing has hurt his business. He said no. Of course not. What sports fans stop going to games or following the team because of the owner’s opinion on anything? [Star Telegram]

“Why Michael Bennett walked away from the NFL’s Israel delegation.” This is kind of heavy. [The Nation]

More free promotion for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue!