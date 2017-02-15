USA Today Sports

Anaheim Ducks' Antoine Vermette Ejected For Abuse of Official

Antoine Vermette was given a 10-minute game misconduct for “abuse of official” in an Anaheim Ducks win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. Vermette lost a faceoff in the 3rd period and apparently didn’t care for the way the puck was dropped. He stood there for a moment after the faceoff and then hit linesman Shandor Alphonso in the back of the leg. This caused great confusion amongst the teams and announcers. According to ESPN, the NHL rule book says that Vermette could be looking at a 10-game suspension.

