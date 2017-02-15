Arizona Wildcats Baseball Made a Major League Parody

Baseball season is upon us. Pitchers and catchers have reported and blurry photos of baseball players have made their way back to Twitter. College baseball teams are also gathering. Like the Arizona Wildcats who shot a Major League parody. My only complaint is that freshman outfielder (and Oakland A’s 38th round draft pick) Matt Frazier didn’t beat two guys who were actually sprinting. I also want to believe that senior Michael Hoard practices voodoo. Remember, parody is good, but total emulation is better.