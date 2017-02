Here's what it's like to see Aroldis Chapman up close #Yankees pic.twitter.com/LJRCiJeYFA — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) February 15, 2017

Opposing hitters holding out hope that Aroldis Chapman’s heavy postseason workload may have taken a little zip off of his fastball will be disappointed to learn that the flame-throwing lefty can still bring it. Chapman, back with the New York Yankees, delivered this strike during a pitchers-catchers camp. Stating the obvious here but facing this has to be quite unpleasant.

Eyes can be deceiving but this heater looks as if it gains steam as it nears the plate.