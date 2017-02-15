Diego Maradona To Reporter: "Know that if I fight you one-on-one, I'll destroy you"

Soccer USA Today Sports

Diego Maradona is inveterately notable. His trip to Madrid to see his former club Napoli play Real Madrid in the Champions League has certainly been that.

A reporter accused Maradona of hitting him when the Argentine legend was surrounded by a media scrum. Maradona responded, telling him “I didn’t hit you, if I hit you, you will lose your nose” and “know, that if I fight you one-on-one, I’ll destroy you.”

Police also were called to Maradona’s hotel Wednesday morning due to a heated argument between Maradona and his girlfriend, Rocio Oliva. Both were questioned. Neither were charged.

Maradona, a noted critic of Sepp Blatter, agreed to become a FIFA ambassador last week.

