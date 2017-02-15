Diego Maradona To Reporter: "Know that if I fight you one-on-one, I'll destroy you"

Diego Maradona is inveterately notable. His trip to Madrid to see his former club Napoli play Real Madrid in the Champions League has certainly been that.

A reporter accused Maradona of hitting him when the Argentine legend was surrounded by a media scrum. Maradona responded, telling him “I didn’t hit you, if I hit you, you will lose your nose” and “know, that if I fight you one-on-one, I’ll destroy you.”

Police also were called to Maradona’s hotel Wednesday morning due to a heated argument between Maradona and his girlfriend, Rocio Oliva. Both were questioned. Neither were charged.

Maradona, a noted critic of Sepp Blatter, agreed to become a FIFA ambassador last week.