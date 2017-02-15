Glen Rice Jr. Arrested Again After Punching Miami Strip Club Bouncer

Glen Rice Jr. has been arrested again, this time following a brawl at a strip club. According to local radio host Andy Slater, Rice was at Tootsie’s Cabaret – which The Miami Herald describes as a “Costco-sized gentlemen’s club” – early Tuesday morning when he became unhappy with the service. (Possibly because they ran out of free samples. Get it? Costco? Eh?) Via Slater Scoops:

Police say a bouncer tried to calm Rice down and offered for him to speak to the club’s manager. Rice declined and somehow the situation escalated. At that point, Rice allegedly punched the bouncer in the face twice. Rice claims he was set off because the bouncer said something about his sister. According to a written statement to police, the bouncer said Rice “demanded that he respected his sister, then punched him in his face.”

Rice was charged with battery and was released from jail on Tuesday afternoon after his bond was paid. Rice was both shot and arrested for possession of marijuana in 2015. Last year he was arrested for robbery and possession. Rice appeared in 16 NBA games in two seasons before being waived by the Washington Wizards in January 2015.