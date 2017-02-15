Jeffrey Loria Ambassadorship To France May Stop Miami Marlins Sale

Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is in the mix to become Donald Trump’s ambassador to France. It looks as though that appointment may kill a deal to sell the club.

The potential buyers are Joshua Kushner (brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared) and his brother-in-law Joseph Meyer. The Kushner family released a statement they would not buy the Marlins if Loria receives the ambassadorship to avoid any appearance of impropriety.

Statement from Charles Kushner son in law re possible ambassadorship for owner of Marlins: pic.twitter.com/ve7pv7FNwl — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 16, 2017

Loria would not be the only sports owner to receive a major ambassadorship. Jets owner Woody Johnson has already been named as Trump’s ambassador to the U.K.