Jeffrey Loria Ambassadorship To France May Stop Miami Marlins Sale
Ty Duffy | 1 minute ago
Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is
in the mix to become Donald Trump’s ambassador to France. It looks as though that appointment may kill a deal to sell the club.
The potential buyers are Joshua Kushner (brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared) and his brother-in-law Joseph Meyer. The Kushner family released a statement they would not buy the Marlins if Loria receives the ambassadorship to avoid any appearance of impropriety.
Loria would not be the only sports owner to receive a major ambassadorship. Jets owner Woody Johnson has already
been named as Trump’s ambassador to the U.K.
