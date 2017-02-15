MLB USA Today Sports

Jeffrey Loria Ambassadorship To France May Stop Miami Marlins Sale

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria speaks during a press conference at Marlins Park on November 19, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Loria Ambassadorship To France May Stop Miami Marlins Sale

MLB

Jeffrey Loria Ambassadorship To France May Stop Miami Marlins Sale

Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is in the mix to become Donald Trump’s ambassador to France. It looks as though that appointment may kill a deal to sell the club.

The potential buyers are Joshua Kushner (brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared) and his brother-in-law Joseph Meyer.  The Kushner family released a statement they would not buy the Marlins if Loria receives the ambassadorship to avoid any appearance of impropriety.

Loria would not be the only sports owner to receive a major ambassadorship. Jets owner Woody Johnson has already been named as Trump’s ambassador to the U.K.

, , MLB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home