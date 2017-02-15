Kate Upton Back (on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover)

Kate Upton once again graces the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover. This is the third year she’s earned the honor after back-to-back appearances in 2012 and 2013. She revealed three versions of the cover on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Here they are.

Kate Upton is back! Get your issue at newsstands today! pic.twitter.com/MtVHEwDyj0 — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017

That the SI swimsuit edition exists in 2017 is controversial. But we’re not about to dive into that minefield. Instead let’s focus on how long ago peak Upton internet feels. So much has happened in a relatively short time. Whatever happened behind the scenes to bring it back, it comes with a nice nostalgic feeling.