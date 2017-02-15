USA Today Sports

Kate Upton Back (on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover)

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 13: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton attends SI Swimsuit on Location at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 13, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Kate Upton Back (on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover)

Sports?

Kate Upton Back (on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover)

Kate Upton once again graces the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover. This is the third year she’s earned the honor after back-to-back appearances in 2012 and 2013. She revealed three versions of the cover on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Here they are.

That the SI swimsuit edition exists in 2017 is controversial. But we’re not about to dive into that minefield. Instead let’s focus on how long ago peak Upton internet feels. So much has happened in a relatively short time. Whatever happened behind the scenes to bring it back, it comes with a nice nostalgic feeling.

, , Sports?

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home