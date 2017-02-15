NCAAF USA Today Sports

Mike Gundy is Wearing the Heck Out of This Wrestling Singlet

Nov 21, 2015; Stillwater, OK, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy before the game against the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, mullet and all, wore wrestling gear to drum up interest for the Cowboys’ upcoming meet against Penn State. And you know what? He really pulled it off. Dude looks like coolest kid in a 1990 high school who skipped class to do burnouts in the parking lot listening to Guns N’ Roses. Pretty remarkable performance for a man 9 years north of forty.

