Mike Gundy is Wearing the Heck Out of This Wrestling Singlet

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, mullet and all, wore wrestling gear to drum up interest for the Cowboys’ upcoming meet against Penn State. And you know what? He really pulled it off. Dude looks like coolest kid in a 1990 high school who skipped class to do burnouts in the parking lot listening to Guns N’ Roses. Pretty remarkable performance for a man 9 years north of forty.
Latest Leads
40m
George R.R. Martin Disagrees with Axing Victor Cruz, His Favorite Character on the Giants
Well, if we are going to make a list of terminations that made us very sad …
1hr
Breaking: Aroldis Chapman Still Throws Hard
Good luck hitting this.
2hr
Arizona Wildcats Baseball Made a Major League Parody
Baseball parodies are back.
2hr
The Schmo and The Pro: Super Bowl LI week
Michael Thomas, Chris Harris Jr., Malcolm Jenkins and Allen Robinson check in with The Schmo during Super Bowl week in Houston.
2hr
US Soccer Unveiled Blood Red Jerseys
Fitting for the times.
3hr
4hr
Tiger Woods Cancelled His Genesis Open Press Conference, What Now?
Doesn’t look good.
4hr
Glen Rice Jr. Arrested Again After Punching Miami Strip Club Bouncer
Continues to get in trouble.
5hr
Kate Upton Back (on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover)
Just like old times.
