Mike Gundy is Wearing the Heck Out of This Wrestling Singlet

No. 1 #okstate wrestles No. 2 Penn State in a HUGE matchup in Gallagher-Iba Arena Sunday. Don't miss it! Tickets: https://t.co/jEx5nG6ezI pic.twitter.com/L057voXE0W — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) February 15, 2017

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, mullet and all, wore wrestling gear to drum up interest for the Cowboys’ upcoming meet against Penn State. And you know what? He really pulled it off. Dude looks like coolest kid in a 1990 high school who skipped class to do burnouts in the parking lot listening to Guns N’ Roses. Pretty remarkable performance for a man 9 years north of forty.