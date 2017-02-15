The Schmo and The Pro: Super Bowl LI week

Michael Thomas, Chris Harris Jr., Malcolm Jenkins and Allen Robinson check in with The Schmo during Super Bowl week in Houston.
Latest Leads
40m
George R.R. Martin Disagrees with Axing Victor Cruz, His Favorite Character on the Giants
Well, if we are going to make a list of terminations that made us very sad …
1hr
Breaking: Aroldis Chapman Still Throws Hard
Good luck hitting this.
2hr
Arizona Wildcats Baseball Made a Major League Parody
Baseball parodies are back.
2hr
US Soccer Unveiled Blood Red Jerseys
Fitting for the times.
3hr
Mike Gundy is Wearing the Heck Out of This Wrestling Singlet
This is how you put butts in the seats.
3hr
4hr
Tiger Woods Cancelled His Genesis Open Press Conference, What Now?
Doesn’t look good.
4hr
Glen Rice Jr. Arrested Again After Punching Miami Strip Club Bouncer
Continues to get in trouble.
5hr
Kate Upton Back (on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover)
Just like old times.
Comments