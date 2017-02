Thought Valentine's was over? It's never too late for a surprise.

Introducing U.S. Soccer dressed #RedToToe. Specs: https://t.co/6rWERVHhRa pic.twitter.com/zNA5uVzmWZ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) February 15, 2017

Yesterday was Valentine’s Day. Today, U.S. Soccer unveiled their #RedToToe uniforms, which will debut during the men’s national team’s next match against Honduras on March 24th. With the alleged Russian influence and the recent profusion of blood and carnage imagery in presidential memoranda, this move seems rather fitting.

If it were up to us, the base U.S. uniform would always be variations on the red and white stripes with blue shorts.