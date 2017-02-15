Soccer USA Today Sports

WATCH: Casemiro Unleashes Wonder Strike To Help Real Madrid Put Away Napoli

Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (L) celebrates a goal with Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match Real Madrid CF vs SSC Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 15, 2017. / AFP / JAVIER SORIANO (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)

Soccer

Casemiro can score! The Real Madrid defensive midfielder proved that on Wednesday when he unleashed an absolutely cracking volleyed strike that found its way past Pepe Reina into the back of Napoli’s net.

Check this out:

Here’s another look at it:

Wow. That’s just an unbelievably perfect shot from a guy who has totaled just three goals for Real since 2013. The Brazilian’s 54th minute goal cinched a 3-1 home win for Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup against Napoli.

It was a thoroughly dominant performance from Real after a shaky start, during which Lorenzo Insigne scored for Napoli just eight minutes in.

