Well Actually, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Haven't Agreed to Anything

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have not agreed to anything. ESPN spoke with Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell who claims there is “real stuff going on,” but that isn’t necessarily anything past all the back-and-forth nonsense you see on social media. The point is, The Sun’s “report” was garbage. Again.
Latest Leads
Anaheim Ducks' Antoine Vermette Ejected For Abuse of Official
He hit him in the leg.
Roundup: 1st Black Bachelorette; David Lee Dating Caroline Wozniacki; & Hannah Davis in the SI Swimsuit Issue
Josephine Skriver, a model of some renown … New York Times reporter calls Melania Trump a “hooker” and Emily (…)
Lebron James' No-Look Bounce Pass Through Andrew Wiggins' Legs Had Him Looking Like Krusty the Krab
Look at poor Andrew Wiggins as he realizes, a beat too late, that Lebron James has indeed had the audacity to do what he just did. (…)
James Harden Posts Video of Stephen A. Smith Shooting an Airball
OK, let’s just get this out of the way right quick: Stephen A. Smith was on the basketball team at Winston-Salem State once upon a (…)
Could O.J. Simpson Get Out of Prison This Summer?
O.J. Simpson is eligible for parole in July, and Sports Illustrated and a law professor from New Hampshire set out to answer the question (…)
Brock Lesnar Has Officially Retired From Mixed Martial Arts
The end of a controversial career.
Genesis Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Eight of the Top 10 Golfers are in the Field
The Genesis Open, formerly the Northern Trust Open, benefiting Tiger Woods’ foundation starts on Thursday at Riviera Country (…)
Joel Embiid And Olivia Pierson Are Apparently Dating
Joel Embiid appears to have a girlfriend.
Comments