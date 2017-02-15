USA Today Sports

Jose Pedraza Gervonta Davis during their IBF Junior Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.

Well Actually, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Haven't Agreed to Anything

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have not agreed to anything. ESPN spoke with Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell who claims there is “real stuff going on,” but that isn’t necessarily anything past all the back-and-forth nonsense you see on social media. The point is, The Sun’s “report” was garbage. Again.

