Adrian Peterson Finds the New York Giants' Moves Interesting as Decision Day with Vikings Approaches

Adrian Peterson will have an $18 million cap charge if he remains in Minnesota. He was featured atop my list of veterans who could be let go if they don’t re-negotiate. It is highly unlikely that he will remain in Minnesota at anywhere near that amount, coming off a season where he played 3 games and turns 32 in a month.

Last night, he took to Twitter for the first time since making his Super Bowl prediction on February 5th, to make an observation about another team:

The Giants been making some interesting moves. — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) February 16, 2017

The Giants released veteran running back Rashad Jennings earlier this week, along with Victor Cruz. That move currently leaves second-year back Paul Perkins atop the depth chart at running back for the Giants. Of course, they got rid of one older back, and Peterson may have an outsized view of his worth at this point.