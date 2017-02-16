Andrew Wiggins Dunked On Nikola Jokic, Proved Him Mortal

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic on Wednesday night, 112-99. Karl-Anthony Towns out-pointed and rebounded Jokic with 24 points and 19 rebounds while Jokic went for 15 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks. The real story was another outburst by Andrew Wiggins.

Maple Jordan scored 40 a night after having 41 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also dunked on Jokic midway through the 4th. Jokic didn’t exactly have the hops to meet Wiggins at the top. Maybe next time he’ll just wait for him to land.