Bill Walton Doesn't Want Carmelo Anthony Anywhere Near The Teams He Likes

Bill Walton with a hot take on Carmelo Anthony 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/LzFkLnrgGS — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 16, 2017

Bill Walton called the Pacers-Cavaliers game last night as part of ESPN’s college-pro crossover night. During a promotion for the second half of the NBA doubleheader, Knicks-Thunder, Walton was giving a chance to opine on Carmelo Anthony’s future. And he brought the heat.

“Doesn’t matter to me,” Walton said. “As long as he doesn’t go to any of the teams I like. He can go wherever he wants but please don’t go to the Lakers, the Warriors, or the Spurs or the Blazers or the Celtics. As long as he doesn’t go to one of the teams I like, it’s fine.”

That is not a ringing endorsement. To be fair, though, there are many fanbases who would prefer Walton can broadcast any game he likes as long as it doesn’t involve their team.