Hernan Perez is a utility man for the Milwaukee Brewers you’ve probably never heard of, but his son Christopher is a guy you should keep your eye on. Why? Because for a three-year-old, he already has a Hall of Fame bat flip.

Check it out:

Start your morning with the cutest little bat flip you ever did see, courtesy of 3-year-old Christopher Perez: pic.twitter.com/OkUa6piSBl — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 15, 2017

Jose Bautista approves.