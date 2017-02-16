WATCH: Woman Hits Halfcourt Shot, Gets Proposed To At Siena Game

Erin Tobin had quite a night at the Siena-Manhattan game Thursday night. She stepped out to center court during a game break for a halfcourt shot contest and not only did she nail it, she was also the recipient of a surprise proposal from a man named Steve in a Dunkin’ Donuts coffee costume. We’re just going assume Steve was her boyfriend and not someone who solely admired her shooting form.

Check it out:

Someone got a hold of the script for the whole thing and it’s clear organizers did not expect her to make the shot. Evidence:

On top of all of that, Siena smoked Manhattan 94-71. That’s a pretty perfect night for a fan.