Jim Harbaugh Calls Out 'Pete Finebaum' For 'Alternative Facts'

Jim Harbaugh may want to stop tweeting for a while. On Thursday night the Michigan head coach went all-in on “Pete Finebaum” for being too pro-SEC and spouting “#AlternativeFacts.”

Pete Finebaum, the unabashed SEC water carrier, really needs to get his facts straight. #AlternativeFacts — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) February 17, 2017

I’m not familiar with “Pete” Finebaum, I wonder what he said to upset everyone’s favorite Michigan man.

Look, it’s pretty obvious he’s referring to ESPN and SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum, who is certainly a pro-SEC guy. Then again, that’s his job.

At this point Harbaugh is essentially the polar opposite of Bill Belichick. One of those two guys has five championships to his name, while the other has none.

Hey Jim? Shut down Twitter and step away from your phone. Act like a grown-up for one second please. I’m begging you.

Or don’t, I always enjoy fodder for the site.