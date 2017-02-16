Padres GM A.J. Preller Probably Didn't Alert Other MLB Teams to His Torn Meniscus

Padres General Manager A.J. Preller was suspended 30 games by Major League Baseball last season for withholding medical information. With pitchers and catchers reporting this week, another surprise medical issue has come to light in San Diego – Preller has a torn meniscus and will not have surgery.

GM Preller learned he tore meniscus hooping in Dec. Doc says prob can skip surgery cuz still playing & 'not getting ready for NBA.’ #padres — Bryce Miller (@Bryce_A_Miller) February 15, 2017

The Padres won 68 games and finished last in the NL West last season. They won 74 games and finished in 4th during Preller’s other season in charge. They haven’t been to the playoffs since 2006.