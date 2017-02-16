Phil Jackson (Possibly) Fell Asleep on a Bus

The New York Knicks lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, dropping their 34th game of the season. Meanwhile, Phil Jackson was apparently back in New York riding public transportation. And possibly catching up on his sleep.

Just seen Phil Jackson sleeping on the bus. pic.twitter.com/FIba8mMsfQ — 🇬🇩 🇹🇹 (@ChasingJason) February 16, 2017

Is this really Phil? Was this picture really taken last night? Is it possible that at least one of the 8 million people in New York City look just like Phil Jackson? Does it matter? Is this a metaphor for the Knicks season? Why wouldn’t he take a cab? Does it matter if it is him? Should the Knicks trade Carmelo Anthony?

UPDATE: Here’s a grab of what could be the original which was posted on Facebook on February 13th. That could be the day the picture was taken because he did wear jeans and a black jacket to the Billions season 2 premiere party that night. Or it’s just another similar outfit because it’s a pretty simple outfit. Either way, the photographer failed to catch a glimpse of Phil wearing his hat which is the real shame.