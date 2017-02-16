Phil Mickelson Holed Out for Eagle at Riviera Because of Course He Did

This week Phil Mickelson returns to Riviera and the Genesis Open where he hasn’t played since 2013 and he’s enjoying extremely early success. His eagle hole-out on the par-5 17th hole is nothing out of the ordinary.

Mickelson hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since 2013 when he won The Open Championship which is quite hard to believe considering the number of good rounds of golf he’s put together over the last three years. Since 2013 Mickelson has five second-place finishes, two third-place finishes, and 11 top-10 finishes. Last season Mickelson earned more than four million dollars on Tour, his highest year of earnings since that 2013 season.

Mickelson is off to a good start this season finishing in the top 10 once and the top 25 three times in the five events he’s entered.

It would be great to see him get a win, but he’s got some pretty good golfers on his heels right now and a lot of guys have yet to tee off due fog early this morning which delayed the start.